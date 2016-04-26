The Wolves Of Avalon: Across Corpses Grey

There’s madness in the Home Counties and here we hear its lupine howl. Two years on from the laudably bewildering Boudicca’s Last Stand, The Wolves Of Avalon have condensed their skewed but fascinating vision of the ancient past into a more succinct format.

Across Corpses Grey hinges almost entirely on its 30-minute centrepiece, wherein tales of ‘sodden fields, blood red mires and fallen kings’ during the War Of The Roses are set to some epic pagan metal.

The melodies are refined and insistent, the delivery raw but subtly theatrical, the latter trait defined via the wonderfully English narration by Metatron, of Godreah stablemates The Meads Of Asphodel.

It’s all barking mad, but The Wolves retain a stately muscularity throughout, delivering a welcoming walk through the carnage.