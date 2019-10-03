The Wildhearts premiere lyric video for Diagnosis

The Wildhearts have released a lyric video for their new single Diagnosis exclusively with Classic Rock.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming mini-album which will launch tomorrow (October 4) through Graphite Records and comes hot on the heels of Renaissance Men which arrived in May this year.

Ginger Wildheart reports the song is about: “mental health institutions and the medical health profession in this country, and about how it’s letting people down. How the system is broken, and how the suicide rate is not getting any less.”

He continues: “Depression and mental illness isn't an issue that attacks any one type of person. Who the fuck cares about mental health? The attitude towards this subject is still stuck in Victorian times.

“Whether you're homeless or if you're rich, this illness is taking people out on a regular basis. The government has pulled most of the funding into mental health research, and as a result people are still ignorant about it.

Depression and mental illness isn't an issue that attacks any one type of person Ginger Wildheart

“Education is everything. And the more people talk about depression, the more need there'll be for education, and the more people will want educating about an issue that doesn't just affect the people suffering from it, but it affects everyone around them.”

Ginger adds: “And when someone is in a desperate position and their hope is taken away, then they're at the mercy of an illness that wants them dead. There's nothing more important in the world than education on mental health issues.”

Check out the video below.

Diagnosis will feature six tracks and will be released as a limited edition 10-inch white vinyl with pale blue powder splatter, on regular black vinyl 10-inch, on CD and on digital platforms.

All three physical formats will feature an inner gatefold comic strip illustrated by the award-winning Hunt Emerson, who last worked with the band on the Earth Vs The Wildhearts cover and their logo.

The Wildhearts will head back out on the road from this weekend on the Renaissance Men Tour Part 2, with special guests The Professionals, Janus Stark, Ferocious Dog, Last Great Dreamers and Desperate Measures joining them for select shows

They’ll follow that in January with further shows across Europe and the UK with Backyard Babies and CKY.

The Wildhearts: Diagnosis

1. Diagnosis

2. God Damn

3. A Song About Drinking

4. The First Time

5. That’s My Girl

6. LOCAC

The Wildhearts: Diagnosis

Hot on the heels of Renaissance Men – their first album in 10 years – The Wildhearts are set to release this new mini-album this week featuring five new tracks.View Deal

The Wildhearts: Renaissance Men Tour Part 2

Oct 05: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Oct 06: Reading Sub89, UK

Oct 07: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Oct 08: Hull The Welly, UK

Oct 10: Holmfirth Picturedrome, UK

Oct 15: Cambridge Junction, UK

Oct 16: Bath Komedia, UK

Oct 17: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 21: Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill, UK

Oct 22: Dover Booking Hall, UK

The Wildhearts, Backyard Babies, CKY 2020 tour dates

Jan 23: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Jan 24: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany

Jan 25: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jan 26: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 28: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Jan 29: Belfastc Limelight, UK

Jan 30: Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK

Jan 31: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 01: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK