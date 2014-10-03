The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets: Track By Track Part Three

It's the third and final part of Marmozets' track by track analysis of their debut album – The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets.

The final sounds rounding off the Yorkshire mob’s debut release are Love You Good, Hit The Wave, Move Shake Hide and Back To You. The latter of which is a departure from most of ‘Zets other material (save Captivate You) as it builds into a monumental crescendo led by Becca’s soaring vocal power.

Also up for discussion are Love You Good, described as a “fun festival song” and the “crowd-pleaser” Move Shake Hide (or Milkshake Hide for the lolz). There’s also Hit The Wave thrown into the mix, the chorus of which was actually written by drummer Josh in a very personal, cathartic release.

Check out part one and part two of the track by track and read our own analysis of the Marmozets album. The you should probably download the album from iTunes or get a proper CD version.