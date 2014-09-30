The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets: Track By Track Part One

Marmozets released their mind-blowing debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets yesterday, and here they give us the lowdown on why each song kicks major arse.

In part one they go through the opening four tracks from the album – Born Young And Free, Why Do You Hate Me?, Captivate You and Is It Horrible. The last of which they’d apparently like to see soundtrack a Suzuki Swift advert because… why not, right?

You can also read our track-by-track analysis