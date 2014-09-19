The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets: Your Track-by-Track Guide

On September 29 Marmozets will release their debut album The Weird and Wonderful Marmozets on Roadrunner Records. Here's our guide to what is one of the most eagerly anticipated rock records of 2014.

Born Young And Free

Upon pressing ‘Play’ you’re gifted with a song you’ve probably already heard. Born Young And Free has been doing the rounds on YouTube for months and takes you by the hand into that weird and wonderful world Marmozets have created. Treading the line between wacked-out punk and Radio 1-friendly pop choruses (which are nothing to be afraid of) it’s a serious teen anthem in the making and Becca MacIntyre’s delivery really makes you believe every word being screamed at the top of her lungs.

Why Do You Hate Me?

Another track released as a single (or at least on YouTube, if that counts as a single nowadays?) that flirts with party punk. Less of an obvious scream-along anthem than the album opener, it’s a great example of what ‘Zets have become since their mathy ways on the Vexed EP. The structure feels like it could veer off a cliff at any second and they’ve mastered that signature guitar sound that it’s about to all fall out of tune. But it’s one erratic, punchy bouncefest.

Captivate You

Here we are with the first of the ‘slower’ ones. Despite being a punk band at heart, Marmozets aren’t just about the throw-yourself-around jumpiness. Opposed to the opening double-header, here Becca really shows off her outstanding ability with soaring, heartfelt vocals that give Captivate You an expansive edge – coupled with the almost post-metal backdrop.

Is It Horrible

With its opening akin to that of Song 2 by Blur, this is quite possibly the best song about having a hangover we’ve ever heard. One of the major stand-out songs on the album, these choruses are nothing short of massive and guaranteed to rev the pits on the forthcoming tour. With vocals sounding way more similar to Karen O than any pop-punk princess you care to mention, Marmozets are in a league of their own with this one. It’s got an inherent post-hardcore vibe that’s impossible to sit still to – horrible it is not.

Cover Up

With the recent campaign to ban Page 3, the chorus to this might have a second-meaning towards it, but we can only speculate. Musically it’s a swelling climax that juxtaposes the jarring verses that surround it. We’re only four songs in but Marmozets have found the winning formula with the dual-wield of Becca’s powerful voice and the band’s technical ability that shows no signs of growing stale.

Particle

The pace instantly changes with the rumbling drums and fuzzy guitar metalling it up a bit. The switching between harsh and clean vocals adds a whole new level of depth and the rousing chorus is enough to make you throw your arms up no matter where you are. It’s not the most aggressive song on the album but the ability to flit between birdsong and lion roar in a heartbeat will get the adrenaline shooting around your body.

Cry

If you were hoping to restart the party it’s bad luck as the ‘Zets are getting sombre – there’s even a piano involved! Clocking in at four minutes and 34 seconds it’s the longest song on the album and full of emotion from start to finish. As the song progresses it transcends into something much deeper with crashing drums and high-rise vocals that envelope you. Although to be fair, this would work so much better as an album closer.

Weird And Wonderful

As the song and album title suggest this is exactly what Marmozets are. For years they’ve been that buzz band in the underground that you’d always see touring with The JCQ and low down on the Slam Dunk bill, but now people are finally paying attention. And in this veritable showcase of talent there’s a lot to latch onto – not just with drummer Josh MacIntyre kicking his kit to pieces.

Vibetech

Fans of the Vexed EP rejoice – it’s the mathcore one! Compared to the rest of the record this is straight-up punishing on Dillinger Escape Plan levels of speed and precision. If you’ve not listened to Marmozets before and you love metal, give this a go first – it sounds like they’re trying to physically inflict pain on their instruments. It’s fiddly, widdly and full of aggression – y’know that video of Kurt Cobain diving into the drum kit? This is what that sounds like.

Love You Good

Not as bonkers as Vibetech but the speed has still been dialled up a notch. It’s a bit riffy and bit punky but ultimately it’s amping you up for the pit (or at least get your head nodding at your desk). It’s not the most polished record, it’s still got that ballsy rawness to it and is the prime song to grimace and scream along to.

Hit The Wave

What starts with slower vibes it picks up into something much more intense with a chorus to echo around venues that will no doubt get bigger in the coming months. There’s the odd bit of flailing around on the strings and the drum fills are as erratic as ever but it’s overtly a standalone power-pop record and that’s no bad thing.

Move Shake Hide

Even though it’s getting to the end and the album, Marmozets are still bringing out the big guns. It came out over a year ago and is realistically the first shift we saw of them leaving the Vexed era behind and writing ‘proper’ songs. It’s unrelenting and a full-on aural assault from all five members who do their best to infect your musical mind. There’s no solos or tangents to go off on, it’s a sonic bludgeoning you can dance to.

Back To You

Here it is folks, the closer. It’s not often you describe a punk band as writing something beautiful but this is something else. Vocally it’s captivating and full of passion and the instrumentation has obviously been meticulously constructed. Nothing is rushed, it builds and builds to a swelling crescendo you just want to climb into. The ideal way to end one of the albums of the year.