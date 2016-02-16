The Treatment recall online singer trawl

The Treatment have made their track The Devil available to stream and revealed how a YouTube trawl uncovered their singer Mitch Emms.

It’s taken from the British rock outfit’s upcoming third album Generation Me, released on March 18 via Frontiers Music Srl.

They’ve also issued a short film exploring the creation of Generation Me and how they recovered from the departure of previous singer Matt Jones.

He was replaced by Mitchel Emms, a contestant on TV talent show The Voice.

In the video, bassist Rick Newman says: “We lost our old singer. But we were not gonna stop, we were gonna find a new singer.

Drummer Dhani Mansworth adds: “To find a great classic rock singer, we didn’t think it was possible. It was hard enough finding our original singer.

“Finding Mitch was an absolute fluke. At 4am I went on YouTube and searched for UK rock singer. The first video that came up was Mitch’s The Voice audition, and as soon as he started singing I knew this was the guy.”

They sent him a message and when he turned up to audition, they knew within minutes he was the perfect fit.

The Treatment add: “He’s one of the greatest singer’s in the UK. He’s phenomenal. A complete nutcase, a total lunatic. But his voice is great and he’s fitted in great.”

Emms says he couldn’t be happier with his new role. He adds: “Being in The Treatment for me was a huge surprise. I had been propelled into a complete new situation with a great bunch of guys. Overall they’re an amazing band and being part of that is absolutely incredible.”

The Treatment released a video for Let It Begin last month. They launch a run of European tour dates in April.

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 29: Birmingham The Oobleck, UK

Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK

May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark