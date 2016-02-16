The Treatment recall online singer trawl

Trending

Band stream track The Devil and discuss YouTube search for vocalist that led to them recruiting The Voice star Emms

The Treatment have made their track The Devil available to stream and revealed how a YouTube trawl uncovered their singer Mitch Emms.

It’s taken from the British rock outfit’s upcoming third album Generation Me, released on March 18 via Frontiers Music Srl.

They’ve also issued a short film exploring the creation of Generation Me and how they recovered from the departure of previous singer Matt Jones.

He was replaced by Mitchel Emms, a contestant on TV talent show The Voice.

In the video, bassist Rick Newman says: “We lost our old singer. But we were not gonna stop, we were gonna find a new singer.

Drummer Dhani Mansworth adds: “To find a great classic rock singer, we didn’t think it was possible. It was hard enough finding our original singer.

“Finding Mitch was an absolute fluke. At 4am I went on YouTube and searched for UK rock singer. The first video that came up was Mitch’s The Voice audition, and as soon as he started singing I knew this was the guy.”

They sent him a message and when he turned up to audition, they knew within minutes he was the perfect fit.

The Treatment add: “He’s one of the greatest singer’s in the UK. He’s phenomenal. A complete nutcase, a total lunatic. But his voice is great and he’s fitted in great.”

Emms says he couldn’t be happier with his new role. He adds: “Being in The Treatment for me was a huge surprise. I had been propelled into a complete new situation with a great bunch of guys. Overall they’re an amazing band and being part of that is absolutely incredible.”

The Treatment released a video for Let It Begin last month. They launch a run of European tour dates in April.

THE TREATMENT 2016 TOUR DATES

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy
Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Apr 29: Birmingham The Oobleck, UK
Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK
May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK
May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK
May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK
May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK
May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK
May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK
May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK
May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK
May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK
May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark