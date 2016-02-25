The Treatment stream Generation Me

The Treatment have released a stream of Generation Me.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album, due out on March 18 via Frontiers Music Srl and available for pre-order.

Guitarist Tao Grey says: “We can’t tell you how excited we are to finally unleash Generation Me on the rock community.

“We feel that this is by far our strongest album, and we are absolutely stoked about playing these songs live on our upcoming tour.”

Mitchel Emms and co launch a run of European dates in April to support the follow-up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs. They’ll be joined on the road by The Amorettes

Last month, the band shared their video for the track Let It Begin, which features on the free CD bundled with this month’s Classic Rock magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

The Treatment Generation Me tracklist

Let It Begin The Devil Tell Us The Truth Generation Me Backseat Heartbeat Cry Tough We Are Beautiful I Know She Knows Bloodsucker Better Think Again Light The Sun

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 29: Birmingham The Oobleck, UK

Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK

May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark