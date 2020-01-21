The Temperance Movement part ways with frontman Phil Campbell

The Temperance Movement have parted company with frontman Phil Campbell.

The band made the announcement on Instagram with a message along with shot of the group onstage.

The statement reads: “Sadly, we have to announce that Phil is leaving The Temperance Movement. We’d like to thank him for all the amazing times we’ve spent, and music we’ve made together.”

Campbell adds: “After eight years in studios, splitter buses, trains, planes and venues all over the world, it is with a heavy heart that I announce my departure from The Temperance Movement.

“It’s been a wild ride with many many good times and memories to cherish forever: Touring Sweden in the early days, selling out The Borderline in London, our first UK headline tour, Koko when Jimmy Page showed up, the Classic Rock Awards, the shows with The Stones, the first American tour, Marrakesh, Germany, Paris… too many to mention.

“From our first play on Planet Rock, the band’s success took us all somewhat by surprise. For myself, the pride I felt in my mid 30s, learning how to sing for the first time and being commended for it is something I’ll wear on my heart forever.”

However, Campbell reports he’s “taken it as far as I can” adding that “personal circumstances, home, family and other musical projects have taken centre stage in my life.”

Campbell goes on to thank his bandmates Paul Sayer, Nick Fyffe, Matt White and Simon Lea, along with former drummer Damon Wilson and guitarist Luke Potashnick.

He continues: “Fans of The Temperance Movement are the greatest fans in the world. Your support of the band has always propelled us forward. You are an incredible loving audience to play for. Thank you to all of you everywhere and wherever you are.

“Together the band is a true force of life. I have enjoyed such great rewards from the whole experience. I am truly grateful for all of it.”

Campbell performed on all three albums by The Temperance Movement: Their self-titled 2013 debut, 2016’s White Bear and 2018’s A Deeper Cut.