Temperance Movement lose guitarist Luke

The Temperance Movemeny have announced the departure of guitarist and founding member Luke Potashnick. The announcement was made on the band’s Facebook page.

“Quitting the road after years of touring is not an easy decision to make,” say the band. “Luke has being playing and touring internationally for many years, but he has always preferred the studio to the stage.

“As long as TTM have been together, Luke has quietly enjoyed a writer/producer career of his own which he now wishes to fully dedicate himself to.

“We support his decision with love and gratitude for the great times we’ve shared in The Temperance Movement.”

The band have confirmed that their show at the Ullapool Festival this evening will go ahead with guitarist Jacob Hildebrand standing in, but there is no news yet as to whether the appointment is permanent.

Earlier this month The Temperance Movement announced that their second album, White Bear, will be released in January.