Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour

Glenn Hughes has announced that he’ll bring his Classic Deep Purple Live tour to the UK later this year.

The vocalist and bassist was a member of the Mk. III and IV Deep Purple lineups – and he’ll play a set consisting of just Purple material across the UK in October.

The tour will kick off on October 2 at Bristol’s Academy and wrap up at London’s Koko on the 15th of the month.

Hughes says: “I’m excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.

“We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we’ll be on fire.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale of Friday, February 23, via The Gig Cartel.

Find a full list of tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 07: Chauny Rock Aisne Festival, France

Apr 12: Valparaiso Teatro Municipal, Chile

Apr 14: Santiago Club Chocolate, Chile

Apr 15: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina

Apr 17: Brasilia Centro de Convencoes, Brazil

Apr 19: Belo Horizonte Cine Theatro Brasil, Brazil

Apr 21: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil

Apr 22: Limeira Studio Mirage, Brazil

Apr 24: Curitiba Opera de Arame, Brazil

Apr 26: Manaus Porao do Alemao, Brazil

Apr 28: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil

Apr 29: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jul 28: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK

Oct 02: Bristol Academy, UK

Oct 03: Leamington Assembly, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 06: Cardiff Tramshed, UK

Oct 09: Leeds University Union, UK

Oct 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Oct 12: Glasgow ABC, UK

Oct 13: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 15: London Koko, UK

