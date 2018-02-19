Glenn Hughes to revisit Deep Purple material on UK tour

Glenn Hughes has announced that he’ll bring his Classic Deep Purple Live tour to the UK later this year.
The vocalist and bassist was a member of the Mk. III and IV Deep Purple lineups – and he’ll play a set consisting of just Purple material across the UK in October.
The tour will kick off on October 2 at Bristol’s Academy and wrap up at London’s Koko on the 15th of the month.
Hughes says: “I’m excited to be touring the Classic Deep Purple Live in the UK this October. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm.
“We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in October, we’ll be on fire.”
Tickets for the shows will go on sale of Friday, February 23, via The Gig Cartel.
Find a full list of tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live 2018 tour dates
Apr 07: Chauny Rock Aisne Festival, France
Apr 12: Valparaiso Teatro Municipal, Chile
Apr 14: Santiago Club Chocolate, Chile
Apr 15: Buenos Aires Teatro Flores, Argentina
Apr 17: Brasilia Centro de Convencoes, Brazil
Apr 19: Belo Horizonte Cine Theatro Brasil, Brazil
Apr 21: Sao Paulo Tropical Butanta, Brazil
Apr 22: Limeira Studio Mirage, Brazil
Apr 24: Curitiba Opera de Arame, Brazil
Apr 26: Manaus Porao do Alemao, Brazil
Apr 28: Porto Alegre Bar Opiniao, Brazil
Apr 29: Rio De Janeiro Circo Voador, Brazil
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jul 28: Ebbw Vale Steelhouse Festival, UK
Oct 02: Bristol Academy, UK
Oct 03: Leamington Assembly, UK
Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Oct 06: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Oct 09: Leeds University Union, UK
Oct 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK
Oct 12: Glasgow ABC, UK
Oct 13: Manchester Academy 2, UK
Oct 15: London Koko, UK