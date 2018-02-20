Kiss reveal auction items to help Manchester Children’s Hospital

Kiss have revealed the list of items they’ll auction to raise money for the Manchester Children’s Hospital in the UK.

The band were due to play at the city’s Arena last year, but were forced to cancel after a terror attack killed 22 people and injured dozens more as fans left an Ariana Grande show at the venue.

Last summer, it was revealed that they’d auction Paul Stanley’s Ibanez PS120 guitar that he was due to play at the show to raise cash for the hospital’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

It’s now been revealed that Gene Simmons’ axe-shaped bass, a Tommy Thayer guitar and a snare drum and drumsticks belonging to Eric Singer – all autographed – will also be auctioned, along with VIP tickets to any sold out Kiss show in the world, plus passes for the Kiss Kruise 2018 and a meet and greet with the band.

Stanley said: “We were devastated by the heinous attack in Manchester Arena and had to do something to support the city. Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital’s incredible work with children was never more evident than after this horrific event.

“We are humbled to be able to give something to support them in their ongoing efforts. Knowing that the money raised will go towards purchasing life-support ventilators, our prayers and wishes will continue to help both those affected directly by the attack, and beyond.

“This night will give everyone an opportunity to do their part in raising as much money as possible for an incredibly worthy cause.”

The items will be auctioned at the Red Sea Pedestrians 10th Anniversary Charity Ball in aid of Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on March 17 at the city’s Lowry Hotel.

Chairman of the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital charity’s fundraising board, Maurice Watkins CBE, adds: “We’re delighted that Kiss has donated this incredible prize to be auctioned and want to thank them for their tremendous generosity.

“In recent testing times staff at the hospital – just like the city of Manchester – pulled together to make sure the young victims from the attack got the best possible care, as quickly as possible.

“The new ventilators we are fundraising for will ensure that the medical teams in our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit can assess a patient’s condition faster and more accurately, resulting in more effective treatment and care at a time when rapid reaction to a patient’s condition is crucial.”

New Kiss book chronicles band between 1977-1980