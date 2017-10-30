The Temperance Movement announce A Deeper Cut album and European tour

British rockers The Temperance Movement have announced details of their third album. A Deeper Cut will be released on February 16, 2018, and is the follow-up to last year’s White Bear. The band have also announced a series of UK and European tour dates, kicking off in Brighton on February 19.

“This is my favourite record we’ve made so far,” says guitarist Paul Sayer. “I’m more excited about getting this out there than I have been about any of the previous albums. I feel like we’ve really captured what the band is about on this one. I can’t wait for people to hear it and I can’t wait to get out on the road and play it live to everyone.”

“There isn’t an ounce of fat on this album,” says guitarist Matt White, who joined the band in to replace the departed Luke Potashnick in 2016. “Everything that is on there happened because it was absolutely necessary and vital that it was put down. It’s both a nod to the past and a wink to the future.

“It was a pleasure to be involved in writing and recording with The Temperance Movement for the first time. I feel that together, with [producer] Sam Miller, we have surpassed any expectations that were placed upon us and that we have produced the finest body of work from the band to date.”

The new album also marks the recording debut of drummer Simon Lea, who replaced founder member Damon Wilson in early 2017.

The Temperance Movement kick off an intimate UK tour in early November — all dates are sold out — and have also announced a series of UK and European dates to mark the album’s release in February and March (full dates below). Tickets go on sale Friday.

A Deeper Cut will be available to pre-order on Friday from Earache.

Temperance Movement Tour Dates

