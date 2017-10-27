Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons detail debut album

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons have revealed details of their upcoming debut album.

The band, led by former Motorhead guitarist Campbell, will launch The Age Of Absurdity on January 26 via Nuclear Blast.

Campbell says: “I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork!

“The album title The Age Of Absurdity was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title.”

Vocalist Neil Starr adds: “Writing and recording this album was a lot of fun. We got to record at Rockfield Studios where so many great artists had been over the years – it really was inspirational.

“Hearing the blistering riffs that the Campbell family seem to churn out effortlessly made me ensure I pushed myself to the limits when writing the melodies and lyrics. It’s an album that I, and the rest of the band, are very proud of and can’t wait to share it with the world!”

The CD edition of the record comes with a cover of Silver Machine, featuring Hawkwind’s Dave Brock. Pre-orders will be available soon, while the cover art and tracklist can be seen below.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will support Airbourne on their upcoming UK tour, which gets under way at the O2 Academy in Bristol on November 11.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons The Age Of Absurdity tracklist

Ringleader Freak Show Skin And Bones Gypsy Kiss Welcome To Hell Dark Days Dropping The Needle Step Into The Fire Get On Your Knees High Rule Into The Dark Silver Machine (CD only)

Nov 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 13: Glasgow O2 Academy

Nov 14: Manchester Academy

Nov 15: London Roundhouse

Nov 18: Norwich UEA

Nov 19: Oxford O2 Academy

Nov 20: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City

Phil Campbell on life after Motörhead