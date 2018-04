The Tea Club will released fourth album Grappling on November 17, they’ve confirmed.

The follow-up to 2012’s Quickly, Quickly Quickly is headed up with lead track The Magnet, available below.

The Philadelphia collective say: “Conceptually, the album summons a series of characters grappling with various personal struggles, told through vivid stories shrouded in utter fantasy.”

Grappling is available for pre-order now. Each order comes with a free signed poster and a download of The Magnet.