Andy Tillison suffers heart attack

The Tangent mainman Andy Tillison is in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

He’s reported to be tired but in good spirits after the medical emergency yesterday (Sunday).

And he’s sent his thanks to fans for their support via partner Sally Collyer.

She says: “Andy was taken into hospital in the early hours of Sunday after suffering a mild heart attack.

“He is very tired, but feeling much better. I will try to keep you all updated on his progress.

“Your love and support means the world to us both right now. Andy can see Facebook and he sends his love to you all.”

The Tangent released eighth album A Spark In The Aether earlier this year. Tillison recently reported that he wanted to “celebrate good times” with the work.

