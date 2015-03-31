The Tangent go to San Francisco

The Tangent have released a lyric video for their track San Francisco, taken from eighth album A Spark In The Aether – The Music That Died Alone Volume Two.

The promo, shot in the style of a 1970s TV show credits, follows the launch of the title track earlier this month.

The album is released on April 20 via InsideOut and sees mainman Andy Tillison joined by Jonas Reingold, Theo Travis, Luke Machin and Morgan Agren.

Tillison says of San Francisco: “It’s part of a long piece about the way we view America from other parts of the world. Inspired by theme tunes shows like Kojak and films such as Shaft and Bullit, the song takes an affectionate, tongue-in-cheek look at the sheer number of times San Francisco has been destroyed on screen.”

He adds of the musical style: “Funk and prog are like two estranged sisters. They existed side by side in the early 70s. Both forms relied on precision musicianship and embraced the emerging synthesiser technology. Anyone who’s into 70s progressive rock bands must have experienced the funk stuff as part of their musical soundtrack.

“Where there was a Zappa there was a Bootsy. Where there was a Daevid there was a George Clinton. If it had all happened now the forms might have been closer to one another.”

More details will be released in the coming weeks.