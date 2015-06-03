The Sweet announce final tour

The Sweet will take to the road later this year for a 24-date tour which will “probably” be their last, according to guitarist Andy Scott.

He, along with bassist and vocalist Pete Lincoln, drummer Bruce Bisland and guitarist and keyboardist Tony O’Hara, open the tour in Eastbourne on November 10 and wrap it up in Cheltenham on December 13.

Scott says in a statement: “For Sweet to be going back out on tour in the UK on such a big scale for what will probably be the last time is a real thrill.

“Performing is at the very heart of what we do and though fashions change, our songs have lasted through five decades. When we’re up on the stage in front of an audience it’s almost as if time has stood still.”

Joining the veteran glam rockers on all 24 dates of the Glitz, Blitz And 70s Hitz tour will be MUD 2 and the Rubettes, featuring original members Alan Williams, John Richardson and Mick Clarke.

The Sweet are currently recording a new album at Real World Studios near Bath and promise further details in the near future.

Nov 10: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Nov 11: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Nov 12: Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Nov 13: Birmingham Town Hall

Nov 17: Northampton Royal & Derngate Theatre

Nov 18: Torquay Princess Theatre

Nov 19: Portsmouth Kings Theatre

Nov 20: Blackpool Grand Theatre

Nov 22: Dartford Orchard Theatre

Nov 24: St Albans Alban Arena

Nov 25: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 26: Southport Theatre

Nov 27: York Grand Opera House

Nov 28: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 30: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Dec 01: Edinburgh Playhouse

Dec 02: Dundee Caird Hall

Dec 03: Aberdeen Music Hall

Dec 05: Manchester Palace Theatre

Dec 06: Stoke On Trent Victoria Hall

Dec 08: Croydon Fairfield Halls

Dec 09: Oxford New Theatre

Dec 10: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Dec 13: Cheltenham Town Hall