Abbey Road and Pink Floyd launch exclusive Dark Side merch collection

Abbey Road Studios celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's legendary The Dark Side Of The Moon album, which is actually today (in case you hadn't noticed!), with the announcement of their very first collaboration with the band on a range of exclusive merchandise.

"We are delighted to announce the first ever official collaboration between Pink Floyd and Abbey Road," says Abbey Road’s General Manager Jeremy Huffelmann. "The album is a landmark in modern music and a milestone in Pink Floyd and Abbey Road’s long shared history."

The new range features short and long sleeve t-shirts, bucket hats, hoodies and a tote bag, along with mugs, keyrings, magnets, coasters, shot glasses, guitar picks and straps, as well as a one of a kind ‘session sheet’.

"The Abbey Road team has delved into our extensive archive to access assets that have been unseen by the public, and indeed Pink Floyd, until now," adds Abbey Road’s Head of Retail Jason Hart. "We have lovingly replicated a one-of-a-kind session sheet dated 30 May 1972 ‘onwards’ taken from the first day of recording of The Dark Side Of The Moon, accompanied by annotations of personnel, effects and equipment used during the sessions. This is a collection that has been carefully curated with music fans at the heart, with elements that are trend-led to take the much-loved artwork to a new, style-conscious audience."

You can view the new collection here.

(Image credit: Abbey Road)