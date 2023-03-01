Abbey Road and Pink Floyd launch exclusive Dark Side merch collection

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Pink Floyd's seminal 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon celebrates its 50th anniversary this month

Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon cover art
(Image credit: EMI)

Abbey Road Studios celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's legendary The Dark Side Of The Moon album, which is actually today (in case you hadn't noticed!), with the announcement of their very first collaboration with the band on a range of exclusive merchandise.

"We are delighted to announce the first ever official collaboration between Pink Floyd and Abbey Road," says Abbey Road’s General Manager Jeremy Huffelmann. "The album is a landmark in modern music and a milestone in Pink Floyd and Abbey Road’s long shared history."

The new range features short and long sleeve t-shirts, bucket hats, hoodies and a tote bag, along with mugs, keyrings, magnets, coasters, shot glasses, guitar picks and straps, as well as a one of a kind ‘session sheet’.

"The Abbey Road team has delved into our extensive archive to access assets that have been unseen by the public, and indeed Pink Floyd, until now," adds Abbey Road’s Head of Retail Jason Hart. "We have lovingly replicated a one-of-a-kind session sheet dated 30 May 1972 ‘onwards’ taken from the first day of recording of The Dark Side Of The Moon, accompanied by annotations of personnel, effects and equipment used during the sessions. This is a collection that has been carefully curated with music fans at the heart, with elements that are trend-led to take the much-loved artwork to a new, style-conscious audience."

You can view the new collection here.

Pink Floyd

(Image credit: Abbey Road)

Pink Floyd

(Image credit: Abbey Road)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.