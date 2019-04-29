The Struts announce UK and European tour

The Struts have today announced details of a UK and European tour.

The band will play a total of 15 shows in support of their latest studio album Young & Dangerous which launched in October 2018 through Interscope Records.

The Struts will play eight dates in the UK, before heading to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and Italy for further performances.

Frontman Luke Spiller says: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are very excited to announce these additional dates for our Young & Dangerous 2019 tour.

“It's going to be a collection of shows that will no doubt be our greatest yet, so be sure to get your tickets as soon as you can. We can't wait to see you all very soon. Love you all.”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (May 3) from 10am.

Before the October dates, The Struts have several other shows scheduled, kicking off on May 2 at the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Earlier this month, The Struts released a video for their barnstorming single In Love With A Camera.

The Struts: Young & Dangerous

The Struts return with Young & Dangerous – the follow-up to 2014's Everybody Wants. The record features the singles Bulletproof Baby, Body Talks, Primadonna Like Me and In Love With A Camera.View Deal

The Struts October UK and European tour dates

Oct 11: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 12: Edinburgh Liquid Room, UK

Oct 13: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Oct 15: Norwich UEA, UK

Oct 16: London O2 Forum, UK

Oct 17: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Oct 19: Leicester O2 Academy, UK

Oct 20: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Oct 22: Tilburg, 013, Netherlands

Oct 23: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Oct 24: Paris Trianon, France

Oct 25: Cologne Bürgerhaus Stollwerck, Germany

Oct 27: Berlin Columbiatheater, Germany

Oct 28: Munich Technikum, Germany

Oct 29: Milan Fabrique, Italy