The Struts share lyric video for their barnstorming new single In Love With A Camera

The Struts have released a video for their new single In Love With A Camera.

The track features on the Derby outfit’s second studio album Young & Dangerous, which was released in October last year through Interscope Records.

Speaking about the song, The Struts frontman Luke Spiller told Classic Rock: “This concept of being in love with the camera sprung out of nowhere, and as soon as I sang it in I was like, ‘Ooh, OK, this feels super unique, it feels very special, it’s fucking risky as hell.’ Because it's super pop, there’s no doubt about it.

"Then Interscope heard it and they went absolutely fucking nuts!”

The Struts are lined up to play Lollapalooza Brazil on Sunday before embarking on further shows throughout the summer, including dates in the US and Europe.

Earlier this week, Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott praised The Struts, saying: “I think the singer Luke Spiller is an absolute star. He deserves to be on the stadium stages. Hopefully one day he will be.”

In January, The Struts were joined onstage in Nashville by Tom Morello for an epic cover of Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark.