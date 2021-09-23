The Rolling Stones launch intoxicating video for Living In The Heart Of Love

The Rolling Stones have launched a video for Living In The Heart Of Love, the first of nine unreleased tracks to be unveiled from the upcoming 40th Anniversary remix of the band's Tattoo You album.

The video for Living In The Heart Of Love was shot in Paris and was directed by Charles Mehling, who has previously worked with the likes of Olly Murs, The Stereophonics, Keith Urban and The Charlatans. The clip stars Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune as two lively friends enjoying the Parisian nightlife: drinking shots, smoking cigarettes and dancing seductively in the kind of clubs they don't let regular folk into.

The new edition of Tattoo You will arrive on October 22 through Universal Music and will include a new remaster of the original 11-track album along with the nine previously unreleased tracks, which have been newly completed by the band with additional vocals and guitar.

The Tattoo You 40th anniversary edition will be released on CD, deluxe 2CD, 4CD super deluxe box set, standard vinyl, 2LP deluxe, 2LP deluxe clear vinyl and as a 5LP super deluxe boxset.

Included in the deluxe edition is a recording of their live 26-song set from Wembley in 1982, plus a 124-page hardback book featuring more than 200 photos from the Tattoo You world tour and studio shots. The book will also have interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzschmar.

The Rolling Stones: Tattoo You 40th Anniversary 5LP Super Deluxe Boxset tracklist

Side A

1. Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

2. Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

3. Slave – Remastered 2021

4. Little T&A – Remastered 2021

5. Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

6. Neighbours – Remastered 2021



Side B

7. Worried About You – Remastered 2021

8. Tops – Remastered 2021

9. Heaven – Remastered 2021

10. No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

11. Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021



Side C

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Troubles A’ Comin

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away



Side D

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)



Side E

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours



Side F

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go



Side G

1. Chantilly Lace

2. Let Me Go

3. Time Is On My Side

4. Beast Of Burden



Side H

5. Let It Bleed

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. Band Introductions

8. Little T&A



Side J

1. Tumbling Dice

2. She’s So Cold

3. Hang Fire

4. Miss You

5. Honky Tonk Women



Side K

6. Brown Sugar

7. Start Me Up

8. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction