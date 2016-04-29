The Rides stream Pierced Arrow in full

The Rides are streaming their upcoming second album Pierced Arrow in full with TeamRock.

Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg release the follow-up to 2013 debut Can’t Get Enough on May 6 via Provogue Records.

They’ve previously streamed the tracks Virtual World, Kick Out Of It and I’ve Got To Use My Imagination.

On the album’s sound, Stills says: “We basically just went after a natural sound, the way the old bands used to do it. Get in there and record it. It’s just, you know, go to the bar, pick up the waitress, puke on your boots rock’n’roll.”

The blues-rock outfit tour North America in May and June.

The Rides Pierced Arrow tracklist

Kick It Out Riva Diva Virtual World By My Side Mr. Policeman I’ve Got To Use My Imagination Game On I Need Your Lovin’ There Was A Place My Babe

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 05: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

May 06: Ann Arbor Michigan Theater, MI

May 08: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 09: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

May 11: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 12: New York Town Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston UPAC, NY

May 15: Bethlehem Sand Bethlehem Events Center, PA

May 17: Boston Wilbur Theater, MA

May 18: Providence Lupo’s, RI

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theater, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox PAC, CA