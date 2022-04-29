The return of the unstoppable Def Leppard: only in the new issue of Classic Rock

In the 301st edition of Classic Rock we’re delighted to welcome the return of Def Leppard. And even more delighted to report that they’re back with a bang. As you’ll read in our exclusive feature, we sat down with the quintet to discover how they got the bit back between their teeth and why they are hungrier than ever. Welcome back, fellas.

And that's not all: To celebrate the band's return, the new issue comes with two exclusive gifts: an official sticker sheet, and a double-sided poster (subscribers, UK newsstand, and online orders only).

This issue we also pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins, and discover how Halestorm weathered their enforced hiatus and how they’re back with a vengeance; we venture behind the scenes of the making of Aerosmith’s Rocks album; Rush’s Alex Lifeson introduces us to his new musical project; we talk to Sabbath’s Bill Ward and the Frantic Four’s John Coghlan... and so much more.

Wait! There's more! We've also got a very limited edition Halestorm bundle available, which comes with a bespoke cover plus an autographed lyric sheet hand-signed by the whole band. There's only 200 copies available, and they'll disappear more quickly than Usain Bolt.

Get Classic Rock (Def Leppard cover) | Get The Halestorm Bundle Edition.

Features

Def Leppard

The kind of setbacks that Def Leppard have had to face over the past 45 years would have finished off many bands, either creatively or completely. But, having successfully weathered storms and fought many battles, now they’re on the up again.

Taylor Hawkins

We join the rock‘n’roll community in remembering and celebrating the life of the Foo Fighters drummer, a natural showman and perennial ‘Mister Fanboy’.

Halestorm

Halestorm are back to doing what they love most, what they’d be doing even if nobody cared – and it sounds utterly fierce.

Aerosmith

It was the album that sealed Aerosmith’s legend as the greatest US rock’n’roll band of the 70s. But their drug-addled masterpiece Rocks was also the point where things started to get really messy…

Hellacopters

Returning after a 14-year hiatus, Swedish rock mavericks The Hellacopters look at where it all went wrong, and right.

Bill Ward

Without doubt under-appreciated, if not exactly underrated, drummer Bill Ward was an integral part of Black Sabbath and of heavy metal’s genesis. In conversation with Classic Rock, he reflects on his eventful life thus far.

John Coghlan

The former Status Quo drummer admits his career is coming to an end, but isn’t quite ready to lock the door on it.

Alex Lifeson

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson tells Classic Rock why he couldn’t settle for a retirement on the golf course, and enthuses about the invigorating powers of his latest project Envy Of None.

Shooter Jennings and Yelawolf

Ever the maverick, Shooter Jennings teamed up with rapper Yelawolf. The result is a heartland rock record spiked with thrash, country, electronica and moonshine recipes.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Stories Behind The Songs: Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd were out of ideas for the follow-up to the all-conquering The Dark Side Of The Moon, but eventually they delivered what would become one of the band’s defining tracks.

Q&A: Shinedown

Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith on extra-terrestrials, getting terrified before shows, and wanting to make a great chocolate cake.

6 Things You Need To know about... Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse

is Anglo-American roots duo are darting between genres and dancing as the world crumbles.

The £50 Record Store Challenge: Reef

We visit Clocktower Music, nestled in Bridport’s Art & Vintage quarter, to give Brit-rockers Reef money to go record shopping, and to hear about their their sixth studio album Shoot Me Your Ace.

Buyers Guide: Monster Magnet

Throwing space-rock proto-metal, acid-rock and a lot more into the swirling pot, they had gift not for invention, but reinvention.

Rock's Biggest Reviews Section

New albums from Def Leppard, Halestorm, The Black Keys, Michael Schenker Group, Anvil, Bonnie Raitt, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, Graham Bonnet Band, Creeping Jean, Coheed And Cambria… Reissues from The Clash, Suzi Quatro, Bill Bruford, Armored Saint, Sparks, Jade Warrior, Georgia Satellites, Roger Chapman… DVDs, films and books on Patti Smith, Matt Sorum, Bruce Dickinson, Jimi Hendrix, Doobie Brothers, The Police… Live reviews of Royal Blood, New Model Army, Kris Barras Band, The Mysterines, Supergrass, Bad Nerves, The Chats…

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Thunder

Thunder guitarist Luke Morley picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct.

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents, although delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £2.61 an issue. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.