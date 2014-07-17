The Reasoning postpone album release

The Reasoning have postponed the release of their fifth album until next year, so they can take advantage of production and engineering opportunities that have come their way.

But the band’s autumn tour will still take place as planned – and it’ll feature full performances of 2006 debut album Awakening.

The schedule changes mean the launch of their latest work ties in with their 10th anniversary. Bassist Matt Cohen says: “After the whirlwind experiences of the past couple of years, we’re going to take some extra time to really develop and embellish this new piece of work, and craft it to its very richest potential.

“This is going to be a big financial investment for us – outsourcing the recording of drums and, for the first time, vocals, to some big studios. We’re also in talks with several mix engineers, both here and on the other side of the Atlantic.”

Cohen says the autumn tour is entitled The Great Escape because hitting to the road will offer a “much-needed outlet” from the pressures of recording. He adds: “The shows will feature Awakening in its entirety and will also showcase some brand new material.”

The Reasoning are also making plans to mark their milestone anniversary with “unique performances and specially-formulated releases,” with details to be released in due course.

The Great Escape tour dates

Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 25: London Venue 2

Oct 30: York Duchess

Oct 31: Bolton Railway

Nov 01: Cardiff CF10

Nov 02: Bilston Robin 1