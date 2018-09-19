The Reasoning announce dates and vocalists for farewell shows

The Reasoning have announced the live dates that will make up their final farewell shows for September 2019, billed as "Re-Awakening - Last Hurrah". Last Flight To Pluto's Alice Freya and Ghost Community's John Paul Vaughan will front a line-up that consists of Matt Cohen (bass), Jake Bradford-Sharpe (drums), Keith Hawkins (guitar) and Robert Gerrard (keyboards).

Prog announced in July the band's intention to end on a high note after they split in March 2015. They will play:

Cardiff The Globe - September 27

London The Borderline - 28

Bilston Robin 2 - 29

"It seems the game is on! I am delighted to announce that the 3 shows are confirmed and in the diary," Cohen told Prog. "As this an adventure in to the “past”, we felt it appropriate to revisit the classic 3 venues where we always had, the best of times – We cannot wait to see you there. Come along, dance, sing, drink, be merry and be a part of something very special. This is it folks, no more after these shows. Let’s make this a party to remember."

Female vocalist Alice Freya added: "Matt was looking for a female singer to complete the line-up and it just feels right for me to be joining them for the tour, because we know how each other work when we’re on the road. I’m super excited and really looking forward to working with The Reasoning. Last Flight To Pluto have supported Ghost Community a few times now. I’ve always enjoyed watching these guys play, so it’ll be nice to get the chance to perform with them."

"The chance to be a part of something with such an established name and musical pedigree doesn't present itself very often, and I was very flattered when Matt approached me with the opportunity," says Vaughan. "Although it's no exaggeration when I say that I'm both terrified, and excited in equal measure, I'm really looking forward to giving it my all. The prospect of fronting The Reasoning along with Alice on this awesome tour is an honour for me, and I shall do all I can on my part to make these shows as brilliant as I know they will be."

Tickets are available direct from the venues.