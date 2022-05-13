The Rasmus make it through to Eurovision 2022 grand final

Finnish goth rockers The Rasmus have made it through to the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. The Helsinki four-piece, who first came to prominence in the rock scene with their 2003 hit single In The Shadows, were one of 10 contestants from last night's semi-final to make it through to the big finale, which takes place tomorrow night, Saturday May 14, in Turin, Italy.

Their flamboyant performance of new single Jezebel was enough to see them through, with The Rasmus now looking to replicate rock's successful showing at last year's Eurovision courtesy of Italy's winners Måneskin and Finnish nu metallers Blind Channel.

“Of course, we were always hoping to make it through to the finals, but the level of this year's competition is so high that nothing can be taken for granted. We are eagerly looking forward to the Grand Final! We promise to go all out on Saturday,” say the band in a statement.

“The Rasmus has been consistently confident since the early stages of UMK 2022, and it is an absolute thrill to see the renewed band in the Eurovision finals,” says Anssi Autio, producer at Finland's national broadcasting company, Yle. “The band has a completely new show, which has been executed in a spectacular way, as Eurovision viewers all around Europe have undoubtedly noticed. In addition to the band, the production process has involved numerous Finnish and foreign professionals, and I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of them.”

The Rasmus will be the fourth act to perform at tomorrow's event, with viewers able to vote for them via phone, text or via the Eurovision app. The show will be broadcast on BBC 1 in the UK.

Watch The Rasmus perform Jezebel at last night's Eurovision semi-final below.