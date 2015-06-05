Sabbath ex Bevan to issue country record with Quill

Former Black Sabbath and ELO drummer Bev Bevan features on country rock band Quill’s upcoming debut.
Bevan – who toured with Sabbath in the 80s – appears on Brush With The Moon alongside vocalist Joy Strachan-Brain, violin player Kate WcWilliam, percussionist Tim Tandler, bassist Matt Davies, keyboard player Dave Bailey and guitarist Tony Kelsey.
It’s released on June 8 via Cherry Red Records. The music was inspired by Strachan-Brain’s late husband Ben Brain, who penned the songs before his passing in 2012.
Bevan says: “About a year ago I joined Quill as percussionist. It’s great to be doing it live on stage now, and playing drums on some songs too. The lineup has changed since I joined and the band now has a more folk and country rockier edge to it.
“The band is also now concentrating on just theatre shows and festivals. Joy and I are writing songs together and we’re looking forward to recording tracks for another album, to be released later this year.”
BRUSH WITH THE MOON TRACKLIST
- Quicksilver 2. Tumbling Years 3. Schoolyard 4. Poppy Fields 5. Nine Mile Camp 6. England 7. Hollywood Blue 8. Wedding Dress 9. Twister 10. Man In White
TOUR DATES
Jun 21: Acoustic Festival of Great Britain, Uttoxeter
Jul 12: Americana Festival, Loughborough
Aug 01: Bilston Robin 2
Aug 15: Bromsgrove Artrix Theatre
Sep 26: Nuneaton Abbey Theatre
Oct 09: Cannock Prince of Wales Theatre
Nov 07: Ludlow Assembly Rooms
Dec 04: Sutton Coldfield Town Hall
Dec 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall