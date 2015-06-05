Sabbath ex Bevan to issue country record with Quill

Former Black Sabbath and ELO drummer Bev Bevan features on country rock band Quill’s upcoming debut.

Bevan – who toured with Sabbath in the 80s – appears on Brush With The Moon alongside vocalist Joy Strachan-Brain, violin player Kate WcWilliam, percussionist Tim Tandler, bassist Matt Davies, keyboard player Dave Bailey and guitarist Tony Kelsey.

It’s released on June 8 via Cherry Red Records. The music was inspired by Strachan-Brain’s late husband Ben Brain, who penned the songs before his passing in 2012.

Bevan says: “About a year ago I joined Quill as percussionist. It’s great to be doing it live on stage now, and playing drums on some songs too. The lineup has changed since I joined and the band now has a more folk and country rockier edge to it.

“The band is also now concentrating on just theatre shows and festivals. Joy and I are writing songs together and we’re looking forward to recording tracks for another album, to be released later this year.”

BRUSH WITH THE MOON TRACKLIST

Quicksilver 2. Tumbling Years 3. Schoolyard 4. Poppy Fields 5. Nine Mile Camp 6. England 7. Hollywood Blue 8. Wedding Dress 9. Twister 10. Man In White

Jun 21: Acoustic Festival of Great Britain, Uttoxeter

Jul 12: Americana Festival, Loughborough

Aug 01: Bilston Robin 2

Aug 15: Bromsgrove Artrix Theatre

Sep 26: Nuneaton Abbey Theatre

Oct 09: Cannock Prince of Wales Theatre

Nov 07: Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Dec 04: Sutton Coldfield Town Hall

Dec 11: Worcester Huntingdon Hall