The Psychedelic Furs release new video as they announce UK tour dates

The Psychedelic Furs have released a video for their new single Come All Ye Faithful to coincide with the news that they’ll tour across the UK in 2021.

The track has been taken from the band’s upcoming studio album Made Of Rain which will arrive this coming Friday (July 31) through Cooking Vinyl and is the first record from The Psychedelic Furs since 1991’s World Outside.

The promo for Come All Ye Faithful is also the band’s first official music video in almost 30 years and was shot in black and white and directed by Imogen Harrison.

The Psychedelic Furs vocalist Richard Butler says: “Come All Ye Faithful is a bit about looking for redemption in faith and riches, questioning if either are of any true value and whether redemption is ultimately necessary at all.”

Meanwhile, the group have announced seven UK tour dates for April and May next year. They’ll be joined on the road by special guests Jah Wobble & The Invaders Of The Heart and Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls on select dates.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday.

The Psychedelic Furs 2021 UK tour

Apr 27: London Royal Albert Hall *

Apr 28: Nottingham Rock City **

Apr 29: Bristol O2 Academy **

May 01: Glasgow Barrowland **

May 02: Liverpool Academy **

May 03: Manchester Academy 2 **

May 05: Cambridge Junction **

* Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart

** Pauline Murray & The Invisible Girls

The Psychedelic Furs: Made Of Rain

The Psychedelic Furs return with their first studio album since 1991's World Outside. Made Of Rain will also feature the singles

Don't Believe and Come All Ye Faithful.

The Psychedelic Furs: Made Of Rain

1. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

2. Don’t Believe

3. You’ll Be Mine

4. Wrong Train

5. This’ll Never Be Like Love

6. Ash Wednesday

7. Come All Ye Faithful

8. No-One

9. Tiny Hands

10. Hide The Medicine

11. Turn Your Back on Me

12. Stars