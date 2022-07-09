The Prodigy played their first show since Keith Flint died last night – here's what they played

The Prodigy played Sheffield’s 02 Academy on Friday July 8, and it was their first live performance since frontman Keith Flint passed away.

Flint passed away on March 4, 2019 at the age of 49. It was confirmed by his bandmates in a statement that he died by suicide.

The Prodigy’s Sheffield show last night was the opening date of a sold-out UK tour that will see them playing again in Sheffield tonight as well as shows in Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and London.

The touring line-up includes original members Maxim and Liam Howlett. “It’s been a long time fucking coming,” said Maxim on stage in Sheffield last night, before the band opened with Breathe, their hit single that went to Number One in the UK when it was released back in 1996.

The packed setlist also included Voodoo People, Take Me To The Hospital, and Firestarter – that included a hologram outline of Keith Flint. Though the band previously hinted that they might drop new music on this tour, and also shared a snippet of new music on their social media last year, they didn't play any new songs last night. You can see the full setlist and the rest of the tour dates below.

Fans took to social media to share pictures and videos from the show, with many commenting that it was a fitting tribute to Flint.

Great punk rock show from the Prodigy in Sheffield last night. Keith was missed but the rest of the guys really stepped up. pic.twitter.com/SeAzjvX3kMJuly 9, 2022 See more

So hyped last night at the emotional return of The Prodigy last night in Sheffield, the greatest dance act of all time raised the roof once more.30 years and still rippin shit up 🤘 pic.twitter.com/E5XLY8feKCJuly 9, 2022 See more

The Prodigy were class last night in Sheffield. Never had an out of body experience by a sub woofer before 😂One of the hottest gigs I’ve ever been to and a beautiful tribute to Keith.July 9, 2022 See more

The Prodigy setlist, Sheffield

Breathe

Omen

Wild Frontier

Light Up the Sky

Climbatize

Everybody in the Place

Voodoo People

Champions of London

Their Law

Omen (Reprise)

Firestarter

Roadblox

No Good (Start the Dance)

Poison

Get Your Fight On

Need Some1

Smack My Bitch Up



Encore:

We Live Forever

Take Me to the Hospital

Invaders Must Die

Out of Space

Jul 09: O2 Academy, Sheffield

Jul 14: Monford Hall, Liverpool

Jul 15: O2 Academy, Leeds

Jul 16: O2 Academy, Birmingham

Jul 18: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Jul 19: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Jul 22: London O2 Academy, Brixton

Jul 23: London O2 Academy, Brixton