The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint dead at 49

The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint has died at the age of 49.

The band's Liam Howlett confirmed the news on Instagram saying: "The news is true. I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend. I’m shellshocked, fuckin' angry, confused and heartbroken. RIP, brother."

A separate post on The Prodigy's Facebook page added: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Essex police were called to the singer's home in Dunmow, Essex, earlier this morning, with a spokesman for Essex police telling the Guardian: “We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10am on Monday.

“We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The Prodigy formed in 1990, with Flint originally brought in a dancer. But in 1996, he took over on the mic for The Prodigy classic Firestarter and then appeared on the follow-up single Breathe.

Both tracks featured on the the band’s hugely popular 1997 album The Fat Of The Land, with Flint also lending his vocals to Serial Thrilla and Fuel My Fire.

Flint went on to appear on The Prodigy’s 2004 album Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned, 2009’s Invaders Must Die, 2015’s The Day Is My Enemy and 2018’s No Tourists.

A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed Statement from The Prodigy

The Prodigy had lined up a run of South American, US and European tour dates in support of the new album, which were scheduled to begin in early April.

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds was one of the first to pay tribute to Flint, calling him “a legend.”

Reynolds added: “The Prodigy were one of the first big bands we supported years ago and Keith single-handedly shattered my presumption that big stars would have an arrogance and aloofness about them. He was so welcoming, sweet and passionate.”

The Chemical Brothers’ Ed Simons called Flint a “great man” and added: “So sad to hear about Keith Flint. He was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together.”

Frank Turner said: “Absolutely gutted to hear about Keith Flint's passing. One of the greats. Best live show I ever saw. RIP.”

Joe Rossitter, editor of Computer Music , has also paid tribute to Flint, saying: “Like so many music fans of my (jilted) generation, The Prodigy massively influenced my journey into dance music, so it’s incredibly upsetting to hear of Keith Flint’s death.

"His distinctive vocals and image helped the band – and electronic music as a whole – transcend the facelessness of the scene at a time when ‘rave’ was a dirty word. A sad day indeed."

