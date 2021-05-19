The Prodigy are teasing an absolute banger of a new song

The Prodigy have teased a new song - their first material since the death of frontman Keith Flint.

"New Prodigy studio session beats are rollin,” said the band in a Twitter post featuring a 15-second clip of a heavy new song along with the hashtags #theprodigy #keepitraw #weliveforthebeats.

The band revealed last September that they were back in the studio, working on the follow-up to 2018’s No Tourists. Former Prodigy dancer Leeroy Thornhill revealed last year that Howlett intended to finish the album they were working on at the time of Flint’s death in March 2019.