The Pineapple Thief share impactful lyric video for Every Trace Of Us

UK proggers The Pineapple Thief have shared a lyric video for new single, Every Trace Of Us which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album It Leads To This which will be released through the Kscope label on February 9.

“The idea for this song came out of writing sessions I had with Gavin at his studio," explains singer and guitarist Bruce Soord. "Gavin played me this idea he had come up with and I immediately connected with it, straight away humming what would become the verse. I went into another room with my guitar to try out some chorus ideas while Gavin was in his studio playing out the middle section.

"It was one of those moments where everything came together so quickly. A lot of the guitar remains from that session, including all the lead riffs. Jon (bass) came up with the chorus bass melody, Beren Matthews, our touring guitarist, added some brilliant guitar."

It Leads To This will be available on various limited edition coloured vinyl formats, a Blu Ray, including It Leads To This and bonus alternative versions album Y Aqui Estamos, all in hi-res dolby atmos, dts-hd 5.1 and stereo created by Bruce Soord, as standard vinyl, CD and digital album, and as a limited edition deluxe four disc set featuring It Leads To This and Y Aqui Estamos on CD, Blu-ray and DVD and a 52 page book.

Pre-order It Leads To This.