The Parallax Method return with new album and single in July

UK instrumental prog trio The Parallax Method have announced they will release their debut full-length studio album, Folie à Trois, on July 14. The album will be preceded by a new single, We’ve Learned Nothing, on July 7.

Thus far the trio, Danny Beardsley (guitars), Dave Wright (drums) and Ben Edis (bass), have released two acclaimed EPs, The Owl in 2015 and The Squid in 2017.

“This smorgasbord of progressive antics has been in the works since the release of our second EP The Squid," explains Danny Beardsley. "Although there are a handful of riffs we originally created when we first started the band. The entire concept and vision of TPM has been to explore every genre and idea we can, without passing judgement until we are happy as a collective. We all accept constructive criticism to serve the compositions and try our best to leave the ego at the door. The album title sums up our writing process very well; The craziness of three!

"We care very much about our music and performance, but we try to not take ourselves too seriously. Maintaining a childlike outlook towards composition keeps the whole process fresh and above all, fun. As always, releasing new music (especially as an instrumental band) is daunting. And let’s face it, not for everyone. That being said, we sincerely hope this album is exciting and enjoyable to listen to. In the meantime we are making sure we can perform this material live…wish us luck!”

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

The Parallax Method

1. We've Learned Nothing

2. The Pope's Personal Saxophonist

3. Daniel's Bed in a Field

4. Batman Broods Over Gotham

5. Cheeky Charlie's Porky Pokers

6. D-Ron's Country Assault

7. Under the Stinging Tree of Death

8. Ainsley's Chariot

9. Smenjamin & T'Larvid Strike Back

10. Lava Palaver.

