The Ocean announce European and UK tour for 2021

The Ocean are planning to perform five UK shows when they head out on tour early next year.

The band say: “This tour has been planned for a long time already and despite the unprecedented situation we’re all currently going through, we decided to announce it and put tickets on sale now. We hope that this will serve as a strong positive statement for bands, promoters and music fans alike. As this develops, we have to assess, analyse and make the right decisions for everyone involved.

“The tour going ahead in early 2021 relies on many elements to fall into place, and if it can’t go ahead, then we have a backup routing in place already for later in the year, and all tickets purchased for this tour will be transferrable to that. Be assured that we will keep assessing this situation as we head later into 2020, and be in communication with everyone. Much love and we hope to see you guys out there in January!”

Meanwhile, The Ocean will release their eighth full-length album Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic on September 25 via Metal Blade and Pelagic Records. The recording is the second part of the two-album concept, the first of which was released in 2018. The first track, Jurassic|Cretaceous featuring Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse, was previewed last month.

The Ocean 2021 tour dates

07.01: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

08.01: Colmar Grillen, France

09.01: Paris La Machine, France

10.01: Nantes Ferrailleur, France

11.01: Toulouse Le Rex, France

12.01: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain

13.01: Lisbon LAV, Portugal

14.01: Madrid Caracol, Spain

15.01: Murcia Gamma, Spain

16.01: Barcelona Boveda, Spain

17.01: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

18.01: Lyon CCO, France

19.01: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland

20.01: Lucerne, Sedel Switzerland

21.01: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

22.01: Prague Nova Chelmnice, Czech Republic

23.01: Berlin Festsaal, Germany

25.01: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset, Denmark

26.01: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany

27.01: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

28.01: Munich Backstage, Germany

29.01: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany

30.01: Osnabruck Kleine Freiheit, Germany

31.01: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands

01.02: Cologne Volta, Germany

02.02: Brussels Botanique, Belgium

03.02: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands

04.02: Bristol The Fleece, UK

05.02: Glasgow Slay, UK

06.02: Manchester Club Academy, UK

07.02: London 229, UK

08.02: Brighton Patterns, UK