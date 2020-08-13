The Ocean announce European and UK tour for 2021

The Ocean are planning to perform five UK shows when they head out on tour early next year.
The band say: “This tour has been planned for a long time already and despite the unprecedented situation we’re all currently going through, we decided to announce it and put tickets on sale now. We hope that this will serve as a strong positive statement for bands, promoters and music fans alike. As this develops, we have to assess, analyse and make the right decisions for everyone involved.
“The tour going ahead in early 2021 relies on many elements to fall into place, and if it can’t go ahead, then we have a backup routing in place already for later in the year, and all tickets purchased for this tour will be transferrable to that. Be assured that we will keep assessing this situation as we head later into 2020, and be in communication with everyone. Much love and we hope to see you guys out there in January!”
Meanwhile, The Ocean will release their eighth full-length album Phanerozoic II: Mesozoic | Cenozoic on September 25 via Metal Blade and Pelagic Records. The recording is the second part of the two-album concept, the first of which was released in 2018. The first track, Jurassic|Cretaceous featuring Katatonia’s Jonas Renkse, was previewed last month.
The Ocean 2021 tour dates
07.01: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
08.01: Colmar Grillen, France
09.01: Paris La Machine, France
10.01: Nantes Ferrailleur, France
11.01: Toulouse Le Rex, France
12.01: Bilbao Stage Live, Spain
13.01: Lisbon LAV, Portugal
14.01: Madrid Caracol, Spain
15.01: Murcia Gamma, Spain
16.01: Barcelona Boveda, Spain
17.01: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
18.01: Lyon CCO, France
19.01: Fribourg Fri-Son, Switzerland
20.01: Lucerne, Sedel Switzerland
21.01: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
22.01: Prague Nova Chelmnice, Czech Republic
23.01: Berlin Festsaal, Germany
25.01: Copenhagen, Pumpehuset, Denmark
26.01: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany
27.01: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
28.01: Munich Backstage, Germany
29.01: Essen Zeche Carl, Germany
30.01: Osnabruck Kleine Freiheit, Germany
31.01: Zwolle Hedon, Netherlands
01.02: Cologne Volta, Germany
02.02: Brussels Botanique, Belgium
03.02: Utrecht De Helling, Netherlands
04.02: Bristol The Fleece, UK
05.02: Glasgow Slay, UK
06.02: Manchester Club Academy, UK
07.02: London 229, UK
08.02: Brighton Patterns, UK