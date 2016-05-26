The Obsessed pen deal for upcoming 4th album

Doom metal veterans The Obsessed have signed a deal with Relapse Records and plan to issue their comeback album later this year.

Mainman Scott ‘Wino’ Weinrich announced the Maryland band was back earlier this year and has now revealed they’ll release the follow-up to 1994’s The Church Within in the coming months.

Saint Vitus man Weinrich is joined in the lineup by Dave Sherman and Brian Constantino.

Confirming the reunion in March, Weinrich said: “All over the world I’ve listened to friends tell me, ‘We want you to bring back The Obsessed.’”

The band are on a North American tour with The Atomic Bitchwax and Karma To Burn.

May 26: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

May 28: Denver 3 Kings Tavern, CO

May 30: Seattle El Corazon, WA

May 31: Portland Dantes, OR

Jun 02: San Francisco Slims, CA

Jun 03: Los Angeles Complex, CA

Jun 04: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Jun 05: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Jun 07: Austin Dirty Dog, TX

Jun 08: Fort Worth Tomcats West, TX

Jun 09: Houston Walters, TX

Jun 10: New Orleans Siberia, LA

Jun 11: Atlanta Drunken Unicorn, GA

