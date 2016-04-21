Candlemass stream new song Death Thy Lover

To celebrate 30 years of doom, Candlemass are releasing a new EP called Death Thy Lover and Metal Hammer is streaming the title track.

Death Thy Lover is the first new release from Candlemass since 2012, and their first with new vocalist Mats Levén following the departure of Robert Lowe.

“We said we wouldn’t record an album, but we had to release something for the 30th anniversary of Candlemass, so it became this EP,” bassist Leif Edling tells Hammer. “Death Thy Lover is in a way a typical C-mass song and in a way not typical for us. The chorus is pretty poppy if I can use that word – I would never have imagined I would use a term like that to describe anything Candlemass – but the main riff is very metal and the opening is us going classic Anvil.”

“Our old friend and now singer Mats Levén is doing a great job on the song,” Leif continues. “He’s also exactly what we needed live, and the band has became even better with him in the camp.”

Death Thy Lover is out June 3, via Napalm Records.