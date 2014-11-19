Saint Vitus’ Wino sorry for drugs arrest

Saint Vitus frontman Scott ‘Wino’ Weinrich has apologised to fans after being arrested and deported from Norway for possession of drugs.

He’s taken “full responsibility” for his actions, which forced the doom metal outfit to continue their 35th anniversary European tour without him. And he reports he’s “actively engaged in treatment” for his addiction.

Wino says in a statement: “The other members and crew were unaware of my substance use. I was truthful with the authorities, and initially sentenced to 16 days in jail, minus the three days immediately following my arrest.

“Initially I believed I would be fined, allowed to continue the tour, and upon its end, I agreed to return to Norway to finish my sentence. I was disheartened to realise that I was to be deported back to the US, and not allowed to finish the tour.

“I sincerely regret the inconvenience and loss incurred by everyone involved with these gigs, the inspiring co-headlining Orange Goblin, our booking agent, promo folks and the venues, and of course, fans and ticketholders. I want to salute the members of Saint Vitus for carrying on with these shows without me, and proving admirably the class of true road warriors they are. My deepest apologies to all.”

Wino adds: “After several productive years of sobriety, the rigours of almost non-stop touring and life’s circumstances led me to develop a dependency that has become detrimental to my health – and now, my freedom. As of now I am off the road and actively engaged in treatment. And the struggle continues.”

He’s currently working on two solo albums, an art and music webstore and his “no-holds-barred” biography. Saint Vitus released eighth album Lillie: F-54 in 2012.