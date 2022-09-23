The Murder Capital announce new album Gigi's Recovery: "We lost our minds writing this record"

The Murder Capital have revealed details of their forthcoming second album, Gigi's Recovery, and shared the video for the album's second single, A Thousand Lives. The quintet have also announced UK and European tour dates in support of the album.



Gigi's Recovery is set for release on January 20 via Human Season.

The Dublin post-punks performed their new single, and it's predecessor, Only Good Things, and gave live premieres to new album tracks We Had To Disappear and Ethel, at a sold-out show at London's Lafayette venue last night, September 22.



"We lost our fucking minds writing this record, I'm not gonna lie," frontman James McGovern told the audience, while introducing Ethel as his "favourite song on the record."



"We took our time because we felt we owed it to the fans and to ourselves to make a record that matters, to you, and to us."



The band will kick off their European tour in support of the new record in Antwerp, Belgium, on February 4.



"For us, having worked on Gigi’s Recovery over the past two-plus years, now knowing every detail of every room in this house that we have built together, all we want to do is invite everybody in," says McGovern. "We can’t wait to reveal more and more of what we’ve been creating with this record, and eventually in the new year, to reveal the full story.

"The greatest thing about making a record is touring a record. The connection we make and the energy created at our live shows is the highest point for us. We can’t wait to meet new faces in the crowds, and to see this record under the new light that each and every one of you will shine on it. No better place to be than in the centre of it all."

Talking about new single A Thousand Lives, McGovern adds, "Knowing that the day is only X-hours long, alongside my understanding of how love can be the true restorative seed, means that if and when you are so lucky to find it (and it is true) the seemingly small glance that is our lifetime could never contain enough of those days or those hours. Even a thousand of those lifetimes would never be enough."

Watch the video below:

The band's first tour of 2023 will call at:



Feb 04: Trix Club, Antwerp, BEL

Feb 05: Luxor, Cologne, GER

Feb 06: Molotow Musikclub, Hamburg, GER

Feb 08: Lido, Berlin, GER

Feb 09: Hansa 39, Munich, GER

Feb 11: Laiterie Club, Strasbourg, FR

Feb 13: Le Trabendo, Paris, FR

Feb 14: Paradiso, Amsterdam, NE

Feb 16: Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Feb 18: SWG3, Glasgow, UK

Feb 20: Stylus, Leeds, UK

Feb 21: The Mill, Birmingham, UK

Feb 23: The O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, UK

Feb 24: The Marble Factory, Bristol, UK

Feb 26: Vicar Street, Dublin, IRE

Feb 27: The Tramshed, Cardiff, UK