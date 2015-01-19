The Movielife detail UK dates

Influential US post-hardcore outfit The Movielife are on their way back to the UK for the first time in 17 years, they’ve announced.

Frontman Vinnie Caruana and guitarist Brandon Reilly split in 2003 and returned in 2011 with bassist Phil Navetta, drummer Evan Baken and guitarist Daniel Navetta. Now they’ll return to the the country for two dates this summer.

They’ll play London’s Electric Ballroom on June 18 and the Manchester Academy 2 on June 20.

Caruana tells Rock Sound: “For the people who care in the UK this is a long time coming and we’re taking it very seriously.

“We’re going out there with a lot of songs and we made a very conscious decision to not do festivals right away and to make sure we rewarded people for their patience and make sure we play a long set in a club away from the light of day.

He continues: “I know there’s going to be people in the north or in Scotland or Ireland that aren’t going to be happy with that, but when we made the announcement we made it very clear that we’re going to do what we can do when we can do it.

“We can squeeze some days in England and are hoping people can travel to those cities because we really can’t do an entire tour right now. There’s a lot of things going on in our personal lives, as far as some our members having children, but we’re doing what we can do.”

Tickets for both dates go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, January 21 via gigsandtours.com.

The band said in December that they have no immediate plans for a studio return. Their last album was 2003’s Forty Hour Train Back To Penn.