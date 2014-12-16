The Movielife back in action

The Movielife frontman Vinnie Caruana and guitarist Brandon Reilly have confirmed a reunion – and they plan to appear in the UK next year.

The pop punk outfit originally split in 2003 then returned briefly in 2011. They’ve only announced one show so far, at New York’s Irving Plaza on February 7, but more are to come.

Caruana has created a mission statement which reads: “We, as friends and lovers of music, have found that we would all like to play shows together again as The Movielife. We bear no news of a new record nor are we planning a six-month world tour. The Movielife is alive.”

He tells Noisey: “When me and Brandon spend time together, sometimes The Movielife comes up and sometimes it doesn’t – but this time it did.

“We’d reached this point in our lives where we can be at peace and be happy, and we feel right about it for the first time in a very long time.”

The lineup also features guitarist Dan Navetta, bassist Phil Navetta and drummer Evan Baken, all of whom were part of the band’s 2010-11 appearances.

Asked about a British show, Reilly says: “I don’t think the UK would allow us to reunite and not visit. The hatred and frustration would implode the whole country – so we’re definitely going to come over there, I think.”