Lounge Kittens reveal debut album artwork

The Lounge Kittens have released the artwork for their upcoming debut album Sequins & C-Bombs.

The all-girl trio will release the album on September 16 and confirm it will be made up of their unique take on a range of rock covers.

Pink Kitten Zan Lawther says: “We can’t tell you what songs are on there yet, but we can tell you that yes, it’s all covers and yes, there’s loads of new stuff and several curveballs we’re particularly excited about.”

The album cover was shot by Paul Harries in “a freezing cold studio.”

Red Kitten Jenny Deacon says: “The album cover is the first thing that people see, before you even hear the music. It represents what the album means and who the band or artist are. Paul took loads of beautiful shots of us but we decided out and out ‘sexy’ just doesn’t suit us. We want people to know that picking up that album is going to result in unprecedented levels of fun.”

Lawther adds: “To be honest, we were more excited about getting the Parental Advisory label on there. That was the moment it felt like a proper album. You can keep your glamour, we just want people to know it’s got swears.”

The album can be pre-ordered now via the band’s PledgeMusic page. They have a string of tour dates lined up.

Oct 11: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 12: Guildford Boileroom

Oct 13: Manchester Deaf Institute

Oct 14: Leeds Key Club

Oct 15: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Oct 19: Cardiff The Globe

Oct 20: Bristol Exchange

Oct 21: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Oct 22: Newcastle Think Tank

Oct 23: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Oct 26: Brighton Prince Albert

Oct 27: London 100 Club

