The Mighty Bard stream brand new single Magician

UK prog quintet The Mighty Bard have streamed their brand new single Magician, which you can listen to below. It's the band's first new music for eight years. The song can be downloaded for free at the link below.

Magician is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Beyond The Gate, which will be released in October. It also marks the debut of vocalist Benji, who joined the band in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the renaissance of the Bard after we collectively spent far too long writing and noodling versus getting some of these great tunes out to the Progressive world,” explains Benj, who also wrote the lyrics for the new song. “Prog has always been my first love, and in Magician, I hope our fans will get the same 'happy place’ feeling I have when giving it a spin.”



“We’ve gone a bit quiet of late, but the release of Magician draws a line in the sand on our lack of activity, " adds guitarist and founder member, Dave Clarke. "We can’t wait to release new music in the months to come, and I hope the unique and eclectic mix of music on Beyond The Gate, starting with Magician, will make up for the amount of time we’ve spent away.”

The Mighty Bard will release two further singles in the run up to the release of Beyond The Gate. A video for Magician will be released shortly.

Get Magician.