The Mighty Bard stream brand new single Magician

By ( ) published

UK prog rockers The Might Bard will release new album Beyond The Gate in October

The Mighty Bard
(Image credit: Press)

UK prog quintet The Mighty Bard have streamed their brand new single Magician, which you can listen to below. It's the band's first new music for eight years. The song can be downloaded for free at the link below.

Magician is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Beyond The Gate, which will be released in October. It also marks the debut of vocalist Benji, who joined the band in 2018.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the renaissance of the Bard after we collectively spent far too long writing and noodling versus getting some of these great tunes out to the Progressive world,” explains Benj, who also wrote the lyrics for the new song. “Prog has always been my first love, and in Magician, I hope our fans will get the same 'happy place’ feeling I have when giving it a spin.” 
 
“We’ve gone a bit quiet of late, but the release of Magician draws a line in the sand on our lack of activity, " adds guitarist and founder member, Dave Clarke. "We can’t wait to release new music in the months to come, and I hope the unique and eclectic mix of music on Beyond The Gate, starting with Magician, will make up for the amount of time we’ve spent away.” 

The Mighty Bard will release two further singles in the run up to the release of Beyond The Gate. A video for Magician will be released shortly.

Get Magician.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.