"The memories of a man in his old age" - Roger Waters shares new versions of Breathe and Speak To Me

Roger Waters has shared a video for hos two new single releases from his upcoming re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon. You can watch the video for his new versions of Breathe and Speak To Me below.

Interestingly Waters prefaces Breathe with the lyrics to Free Four, the tracks from Pink Floyd's 1972 album Obscured By Clouds, before the song's actual lyrics kick in whilst his new take on Speak To Me is a radical re-working of the original.

Waters will release his The Dark Side of the Moon Redux through SGB Records on October 6. As well as reimagining each of The Dark Side of the Moon’s original ten tracks, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux LP format will feature a bonus 13-minute original composition inspired by the re-recording as a final track.

“The original Dark Side Of The Moon feels in some ways like the lament of an elder being on the human condition," Waters has said. "But Dave, Rick, Nick and I were so young when we made it, and when you look at the world around us, clearly the message hasn’t stuck. That’s why I started to consider what the wisdom of an 80 year-old could bring to a reimagined version.

“When I first mentioned the idea of re-recording The Dark Side Of The Moon to Gus and Sean we all thought I was mad, but the more we considered it, the more we thought ‘isn’t that the whole point?’. I’m immensely proud of what we have created, a work that can sit proudly alongside the original, hand-in-hand across a half-century of time.”

Waters will premiere the new album live at London's Palladium on October 8.

Pre-order The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.