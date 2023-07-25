Roger Waters to premiere Dark Side Redux at London Palladium in October

Roger Waters has announced that he will premiere his new recording of of Pink Floyd's classic The Dark Side Of The Moon, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, at the London Palladium on October 8, two days after the album's release through SGB Records on October 6.

“We’re going to do it live at the London Palladium, in October," confirms Waters. "We look forward to that… hopefully performing it live on other occasions in the future."

Joining Waters on stage will be many of the musicians who worked with him on the new recording, including Gus Seyffert (bass), Joey Waronker(drums), Jonathan Wilson (guitars), Johnny Shepherd (organ),, Via Mardot (theremin), Azniv Korkejian (vocals), Gabe Noel (strings), Jon Carin (keyboards) and Robert Walter (piano).

The show has been designed by Waters long time Creative Director Sean Evans.

Pre-sales for the show will start at 10am, Wednesday, July 26, with general on-sale following at 10am on Friday, July 28 (local time).

Tickets will be available here from the dates and times listed.

Pre-order The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.