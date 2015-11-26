The King Blues reunite for Shikari shows

The King Blues have announced that they’ve reunited.

They split in 2012, stating they had taken things as far as they could go.

But Jonny ‘Itch’ Fox, Jamie Jazz and Mike ‘Fruitbag’ Payne are back and will support Enter Shikari on their The Mindsweep UK tour in February.

Enter Shikari frontman Rou Reynolds says: “The King Blues are such an important British band. With music influenced by many different genres and cultures, and lyrics that represent and reinforce the people. Its great to have them back.

“We had a blast when we toured together a few years back, so can’t wait to go off galavanting around the country with them again.”

The Wonder Years will also play on the tour.