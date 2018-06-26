The Joy Formidable announce new album Aaarth

The Joy Formidable - Aaarth 1. Y Bluen Eira

2. The Wrong Side

3. Go Loving

4. Cicada (Land On Your Back)

5. All In All

6. What For

7. The Better Me

8. Absence

9. Dance Of The Lotus

10. You Can’t Give Me

11. Caught On A Breeze

The Joy Formidable have announced that their new studio album will be released later this year.

The follow-up to 2016’s Hitch is titled Aaarth and will arrive on September 28 via Hassle Records, with the news following the launch of the single Dance Of The Lotus last month.

Vocalist and guitarist Ritzy Bryan says: “With life not always being that kind, you can either go down a really dark hole or you can smear yourself with colour and reverie and try to forget.

“That’s what we did with Aaarth – we threw ourselves into this beautiful vivacious collage of experimentation, real meets unreal, and stopped giving a fuck about things that didn’t matter, and started caring more about the things that are worth your time.”

To mark the album announcement, The Joy Formidable have released an audio stream of their brand new track The Wrong Side which can be listened to below.

The Welsh trio will play a handful of UK dates in August, including an appearance at the Reading and Leeds festivals, and will then head to North America for a run of shows with Foo Fighters.

The Joy Formidable - Aaarth

The Joy Formidable 2018 tour dates

Aug 22: London The Lexington, UK

Aug 23: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

Aug 24: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 01: Seattle Safeco Field, WA (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 04: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 06: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 08: Vancouver Pepsi Live At Rogers Arena, BC (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 10: Portland Moda Center, OR (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 12: San Jose SAP Center, CA (w/ Foo Fighters)

Sep 29: Nottingham Rough Trade, UK

Sep 30: Bristol Rough Trade, UK

Oct 01: London Rough Trade East, UK