Mick Fleetwood Blues Band to tour North America

Fleetwood in action with his Blues Band

The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band have announced a North American tour starting in September.

Drummer Fleetwood has just one commitment with Fleetwood Mac during 2016 – at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on July 28.

Later in the year he’ll deliver set based around his main band’s early years, with assistance from frontman Rick Vito, keyboardist Mark Johnstone and bassist Lenny Casellanos.

Fleetwood says: “Over my career I’ve been called a pop star and a rock star – yet in my inner heart I’ll always be part bluesman. I’ve always remembered where I started.

“A lot of guys can play the licks, but Rick Vito has the tone and that’s so important in real blues. And any bassist who plays with me has big shoes to fill.”

Mick Fleetwood Blues Band North American tour

Sep 16: Aspen Belly Up Aspen, CO

Sep 17: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Sep 18: Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, CO

Sep 20: Los Angeles John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 21: Solana Beach Belly Up Tavern, CA

Sep 23: Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Auditorium, CA

Sep 24: Monterey Golden State Theatre, CA

Sep 25: Napa Uptown Theatre, CA

Sep 26: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Sep 28: Spokane Fox Theater, WA

Sep 29: Aberdeen D&R Theater, WA

Sep 30: Coquitlam Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, BC

Oct 02: Victoria University of Victoria/Farquhar Auditorium, BC

