Mongolian metal sensations The Hu announce North American headline shows amid Iron Maiden tour

The Hu have announced a series of North American headline shows.

The dates will take place as the Mongolian metal megastars trek across the continent supporting Iron Maiden. Support at The Hu’s headliners will come from The Funeral Portrait and the full list of dates is available below.

Formed in Ulaanbaatar in 2016, The Hu have gone viral with their approach to heavy metal music, performed on traditional Mongolian folk instruments. Their singles Wolf Totem and Yuve Yuve Yu both have upwards of 100 million hits on Youtube.

The band have released two albums, The Gereg (2019) and Rumble Of Thunder (2022), the former of which cracked the top 20 of album charts in Australia and Switzerland.

As well as their North American dates, The Hu are currently gearing up for a run of European shows. The dates start on September 4 in Helsinki, Finland, and finish on September 26 in Madrid, Spain. See the full list and get tickets via the band’s website.

Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre

Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena

Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum

Oct 12: Santa Cruz The Catalyst *

Oct 14: Portland Moda Center

Oct 15: Spokane Knitting Factory *

Oct 16: Tacoma Dome

Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center

Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena

Oct 21: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom *

Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center

Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena

Oct 25: Cleveland House Of Blues *

Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena

Oct 28: Ottawa Bronson Centre *

Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell

Oct 31: Buffalo Electric City *

Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center

Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center

Nov 04: Albany Empire Live *

Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center

Nov 07: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena

Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center

Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena

Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Nov 15: Houston House Of Blues *

Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena

Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center

* headline show, supported by The Funeral Portrait