Mongolian metal sensations The Hu announce North American headline shows amid Iron Maiden tour

The Hu have announced a series of North American headline shows.
The dates will take place as the Mongolian metal megastars trek across the continent supporting Iron Maiden. Support at The Hu’s headliners will come from The Funeral Portrait and the full list of dates is available below.
Formed in Ulaanbaatar in 2016, The Hu have gone viral with their approach to heavy metal music, performed on traditional Mongolian folk instruments. Their singles Wolf Totem and Yuve Yuve Yu both have upwards of 100 million hits on Youtube.
The band have released two albums, The Gereg (2019) and Rumble Of Thunder (2022), the former of which cracked the top 20 of album charts in Australia and Switzerland.
As well as their North American dates, The Hu are currently gearing up for a run of European shows. The dates start on September 4 in Helsinki, Finland, and finish on September 26 in Madrid, Spain. See the full list and get tickets via the band’s website.
The Hu North American tour dates 2024:
Oct 04: San Diego North Island Credit Union Ampitheatre
Oct 05: Las Vegas Michelob Ultra Arena
Oct 08: Los Angeles Kia Forum
Oct 12: Santa Cruz The Catalyst *
Oct 14: Portland Moda Center
Oct 15: Spokane Knitting Factory *
Oct 16: Tacoma Dome
Oct 18: Salt Lake City Delta Center
Oct 19: Denver Ball Arena
Oct 21: Des Moines Val Air Ballroom *
Oct 22: St Paul Xcel Energy Center
Oct 24: Rosemont Allstate Arena
Oct 25: Cleveland House Of Blues *
Oct 26: Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Oct 27: Quebec Videotron Arena
Oct 28: Ottawa Bronson Centre *
Oct 30: Montreal Centre Bell
Oct 31: Buffalo Electric City *
Nov 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center
Nov 02: Brooklyn Barclays Center
Nov 04: Albany Empire Live *
Nov 06: Worcester DCU Center
Nov 07: Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *
Nov 08: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena
Nov 09: Newark Prudential Center
Nov 12: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena
Nov 13: Charlotte Spectrum Center
Nov 15: Houston House Of Blues *
Nov 16: Fort Worth Dickies Arena
Nov 17: San Antonio Frost Bank Center
* headline show, supported by The Funeral Portrait