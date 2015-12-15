The Hell premiere new video for The Fever

The bandana-clad screaming punks The Hell have just released the official video for new single The Fever.

The Fever is taken from The Hell’s latest and third full-length album Brutopia. Speaking to Metal Hammer about the song, mainman Black Mist said (in typical capital letter shouty fashion) “THIS IS MY FAVOURITE TRACK FEOM OUR NEW ALBUM BRUTOPIA. THE VIDEO WAS HARD WORK BECAUSE WE WERE SO HUNGOVER THAT TEQUILA WAS LITERALLY LEAKING OUT OF OUR EARHOLES.”

Literally.

Brutopia out now on Prosthetic Records