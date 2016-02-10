The Haunted to record 9th album this year

The Haunted say they’ll wrap up recording their ninth album later this year.

The band are also scheduled to play a run of headline shows and festivals in the US and Europe in addition to their US tour with label mates At The Gates.

The Haunted say: “Next to playing a US tour and a bunch of dates in Europe, we are hard at work for the follow-up album to Exit Wounds. The material we are currently looking at is both super-heavy and dynamic, so we are excited to be recording the new tracks later in the year. Stay tuned.”

The thrash outfit previously slated the album’s release for August or September 2015.

Exit Wounds was vocalist Marco Aro’s first album in his second stint with The Haunted, after he returned to the band in 2013. He replaced Peter Dolving in 1999, after himself being replaced by Dolving in 2003.

Feb 11: Atlanta Masquerade, GA (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way

Feb 13: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 14: Austin Mohawk, TX (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 16: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 17: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 18: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 19: San Diego House of Blues, CA (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 20: Pomona Glass House, CA (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Feb 21: San Francisco Regency, CA (with At The Gates, Decapitated & Harms Way)

Apr 14: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Apr 15: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Apr 16: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle 2, Germany (with Overkill)

Apr 27: Stockholm En Arena, Sweden (with Hatebreed & Dr. Living Dead)

May 05: Gavle Harry’s, Sweden

May 06: Borlange Sweden, (with Liljan + Dark Funeral)

May 07: Karlstad Heaven & Hell Club, Sweden

May 27: Baltimore Maryland Death Fest, MD

Jun 03-04: Orebro, Sweden Pappersbruket/Metallsvenskan 2016, Sweden

Jul 08: Oulu Jalometalli Festival, Finland

Aug 04-06: Wacken Open Air, Germany